Walker allowed three hits and a walk over seven shutout frames in Sunday's loss to the Marlins. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Walker dominated the entire Marlins lineup aside from Jon Berti who knocked three singles Sunday. The 29-year-old's resurgent 2022 campaign continues as he lowered his season ERA to 2.63 with a 68:23 K:BB through 85.2 frames. Since coughing up four runs in a June 7 loss to the Padres, Walker has gone 4-0 while registering a 1.85 ERA over six starts. He's projected to face the Cubs in Chicago next week.