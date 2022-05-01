Walker registered a no-decision during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia, allowing two hits and two walks with one strikeout in five scoreless innings.

Making his first start since April 11, Walker again held Philadelphia scoreless and stayed away from trouble aside from two baserunners in the third inning. He shouldered a near-regular workload as manager Buck Showalter let the 29-year-old go a solid 73 pitches before he turned it over to the bullpen. Through seven innings this season, Walker is yet to allow a run with an 0.57 WHIP and five strikeouts, though both starts have come against Philadelphia.