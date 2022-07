Walker and the Mets won't play Friday against the Cubs after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Walker has recorded quality starts in each of his last six outings and has posted a 1.85 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 39 innings across that span. Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Walker take the mound for one of the matchups in the twin bill.