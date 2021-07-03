Walker won't start Friday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker received some extra rest ahead of Friday's scheduled start, and the Mets haven't yet announced when he could take the mound next. Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. The right-hander lightly played catch before the postponement was announced, but he'll start Saturday's game against the Yankees, DiComo reports. Marcus Stroman will start Sunday's matinee, while Tylor Megill will take the mound in the nightcap.