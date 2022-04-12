Walker (shoulder) announced Tuesday in a post on his personal Twitter account that he was encouraged by the results of his MRI. "Everything is all good!" the pitcher wrote.

The Mets haven't provided an official update on what the MRI revealed, but Walker's Twitter post seemingly suggests that he's avoided a major injury. Even so, Walker's availability for his next scheduled outing Sunday at home against the Diamondbacks remains undetermined, and a trip to the injured list can't be dismissed at this point.