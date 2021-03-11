Walker tossed 36 pitches in his first game action of the spring Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander breezed through the first inning before running into trouble in the second, but his workload was the most important takeaway. Walker has enough time to get stretched out to about 90 pitches before Opening Day, and he's expected to slot into the No. 4 spot in the Mets' rotation.
More News
-
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Reaches deal with Mets•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Perfect in short outing•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Early exit Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Four scoreless innings•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Settles for no-decision•