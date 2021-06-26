Walker allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings in the win over the Phillies in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision.

Walker gave up 10 hits in his last start, but he was much more effective Friday. However, the Mets didn't get on the board until the seventh inning, which forced him to settle for a no-decision in the matinee. In his six starts since he returned from the injured list, he's posted a 2.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 35.1 innings. Walker tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Atlanta on Wednesday.