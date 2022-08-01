Walker (9-2) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win in a 9-3 victory over the Marlins on Sunday.

It wasn't the smoothest of starts for Walker but he did enough to earn the win by holding the Marlins to three earned runs while getting backed with plenty of run support. Walker threw over 100 pitches for the third time this season and tallied his ninth win of the year with the performance. The 29-year-old right-hander is having the best season of his career and boasts a 2.79 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in a division rival matchup against the Braves.