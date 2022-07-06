Walker would like to sign a long-term deal with the Mets after his current contract expires, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has a player option for 2023 that could be worth up to $8.5 million, but his performance so far this season would likely earn a much bigger salary on the open market. Walker indicated this week that if he does opt out, he would prefer to sign a longer deal with the Mets rather than head elsewhere. "I've been on short-term deals my last two free agencies," said Walker. "It would be nice to do a longer-term deal and kind of just be set up in one place and know that I'm going to be here for a couple years. Maybe have my family settle in a little bit. That would be nice." Any extension or contract talks with Walker likely won't happen until the season is over, but with Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco all on expiring deals as well, the Mets will have a lot of decisions to make on which members of the rotation to bring back and which to let go.