Walker (7-11) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over two innings, taking the loss in Wednesday's 12-5 defeat to the Red Sox.

This was another disastrous outing for Walker, as the right-hander labored through two innings of painful baseball. Kyle Schwarber threw a jab in the first inning with a solo homer, then landed the knockout punch in the second with a three-run round-tripper. Walker has now allowed nine home runs in his last five starts and has pitched to an 8.10 ERA over that same span. With a contract that could feasibly see the 29-year-old remain in Queens for two more seasons, the Mets better hope that the one-time All-Star figures things out.