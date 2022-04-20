Walker (shoulder) struck out seven over three scoreless innings in his start Wednesday at the Mets' extending spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports. He allowed one hit and one walk.

According to Ghiroli, Walker recorded more than nine outs in the start, as he faced an extra hitter in the first and third innings to get some more work in. Though Walker's results were excellent, the Mets will likely see how he feels coming out of the start a day later before deciding whether to activate him from the 10-day injured list or send him to a minor-league affiliate for another rehab start. If the Mets go the former route, Walker could slot back into the big-league rotation for next week's series in St. Louis.