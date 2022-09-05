Walker and the Mets won't face the Pirates on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Pittsburgh, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The two teams are set to make up the contest as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday. Because the Mets have an open date in the schedule Thursday, the team isn't expected to add a temporary sixth starter to the rotation, so Walker should stay on schedule to make a start against the Pirates either Tuesday or Wednesday. Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt are in line to start the other two contests of the series.