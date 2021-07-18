Walker allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and four walks while retiring just one batter in Sunday's game versus Pittsburgh. He did not factor in the decision.

It was arguably the worst outing of the year for the right-hander, but he was able to avoid taking the loss as the Mets rallied to win the game. Walker's ERA ballooned from 2.50 to 2.99 after the abbreviated start, and he has a 1.12 WHIP and 89:34 K:BB through 90.1 innings this season. The 28-year-old lines up to start next weekend versus Toronto after throwing just 35 pitches (17 strikes) Sunday.