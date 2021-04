Walker (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Nationals after tossing seven scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and three walks while walking four.

Walker tossed his best outing of the season, pitching more than six innings for the first time and also nothing his second quality start. It was his first scoreless outing of the campaign too, though it's worth noting Walker has yet to allow more than two runs in any of his four starts. He owns a strong 2.14 ERA through four appearances.