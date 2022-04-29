Walker (shoulder) remains on track to start Saturday against the Phillies and is stretched out to throw about 80-to-85 pitches and five innings, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Walker has been sidelined since exiting his season debut April 11 with right shoulder bursitis, but he'll return to the mound Saturday and will unsurprisingly face some workload restrictions. However, the limitations are fairly minor, and the right-hander should be cleared for a full workload within another start or two, assuming he avoids any setbacks.