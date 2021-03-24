Walker will now pitch in a "B" game Wednesday.
Walker was initially scheduled to start in Wednesday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Cardinals, but Corey Oswald will take the mound for the Mets instead. The Mets haven't given any indication that Walker is dealing with an injury, but he'll pitch against teammates in Port St. Lucie rather than facing the Cardinals.
More News
-
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Faces minimum over four innings•
-
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Getting stretched out•
-
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Reaches deal with Mets•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Perfect in short outing•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Early exit Tuesday•