Walker (11-4) earned the victory Sunday in Miami, striking out 10 in seven innings while allowing a run on five hits.

Walker was masterful Sunday, throwing 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes. Brian Anderson's fourth-inning solo homer was the only blemish in an otherwise excellent outing. There was some concern that Walker might not make the start Sunday as he had been dealing with a blister on his right index finger since his last start. He has a 3.56 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB in 30.1 innings over his last six appearances. His next start will likely next weekend against Pittsburgh.