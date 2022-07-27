Walker (8-2) earned the victory Tuesday against the Yankees, striking out three in six innings while allowing three runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman.

Walker was greeted by back-to-back homers by Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the first inning. After that, Walker pitched around trouble with the only damage being a fourth-inning RBI groundout. It was the eighth straight quality start for the 29-year-old and he's gone 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB in 51 innings in that span. His next start will likely be early next week in Washington.