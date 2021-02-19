Walker agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Mets on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The deal also includes a player option for 2023, as Walker cashes in after delivering a 2.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 53.1 innings (11 starts) during 2020. The veteran right-hander should open the season as the Mets' No. 4 starter behind Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman, while Noah Syndergaard (elbow) is also expected to return around June.