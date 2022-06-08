Walker (3-2) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

The Mets recorded only five baserunners (two hits, three hit batters), giving Walker virtually no help in the contest. It's the second start in a row the right-hander has received insufficient support, though his four runs allowed were also the most he's given up since May 5. He's generally pitched well with a 3.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across 46.2 innings in nine starts this year. Walker will look to get back on track in a tough home matchup versus the Brewers next week.