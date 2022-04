Walker (shoulder) will make a rehab start at extended spring training in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker sustained a shoulder injury April 11 but has been throwing recently. After tossing a bullpen session Sunday, the right-hander has been cleared for game action in Port St. Lucie. If his rehab start goes well, Walker will likely be able to rejoin the Mets' rotation during their series in St. Louis next week.