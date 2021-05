Walker (side) was activated off the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against Atlanta.

Walker was originally scheduled to return after missing the minimum 10 days due to side soreness, but a postponement Friday meant he had to wait one extra day. He'd pitched quite well prior to the injury, as his 2.05 ERA and 0.98 WHIP should still look good even after his .214 BABIP rises. Yennsy Diaz was optioned in a corresponding move.