Walker (3-0) earned the victory over Philadelphia on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Walker dealt with plenty of traffic on the basepaths in the outing -- he retired the side in order in only one frame. However, he kept the score under control and departed after the fifth inning with New York staked to a five-run lead. Walker recorded only six swinging strikes and notched only one strikeout for the third time this season, so he was far from dominant, but he got the job done to run his record to 3-0 on the campaign. His 19:12 K:BB across 35 innings is far from ideal, but Walker will carry a solid 2.83 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to be a tough matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Thursday.