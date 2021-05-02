Walker didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The Mets staked Walker to a 4-0 lead before he even took the mound for the bottom of the first inning, but the right-hander let a potential second straight win slip through his fingers as he gave up two-spots in the second and sixth. He threw 94 pitches (66 strikes) before exiting. Walker will take a 3.00 ERA and 27:15 K:BB through 27 innings into his next outing.