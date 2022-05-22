Walker (2-0) earned the win and struck out six in seven shutout innings, walking two and allowing five hits in a 2-0 victory Sunday in Colorado.

Walker induced 10 groundouts and did not allow an extra-base hit as he shut down the Rockies' offense. It was the second time in three starts that he held an opponent scoreless over seven innings. The 29-year-old has increased his pitch count in each of his six starts, tossing 97 pitches Sunday. With six punchouts, Walker set a season-high and raised his season rate to 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, well below his career rate of 8.1. His next start will likely be next weekend against Philadelphia.

