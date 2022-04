Walker (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Monday and is expected to start against the Phillies on Friday or Saturday if all goes well, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Walker recently threw 45 pitches during a bullpen session and should continue ramping up his workload during the simulated game Monday. The 29-year-old would be on three days rest if he were to start Friday, so it seems more likely he'll return from the injured list to pitch Saturday.