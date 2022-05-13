Walker (1-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out one across seven shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.

Walker bounced back after getting crushed by the Phillies in his last outing to tally his first win of the season. He induced only six swinging strikes across 85 pitches, but he limited the Nationals to one extra-base hit to stay out of trouble throughout his start. Walker has now allowed no earned runs in three of his four appearances this season -- the first was cut short by a shoulder issue -- and he now owns a 3.00 ERA across 18 innings. Enthusiasm about his surface stats should be tempered, as he's maintained only an 8:5 K:BB in that span.