Walker did not factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Make it seven consecutive quality starts for Walker to close the first half of the 2022 campaign. He's on a brilliant run and his ERA is all the way down to 2.55 after he finished with a 4.47 mark last season. The right-hander has benefited from a relatively soft schedule of late, but he's also aced his toughest tests. While his strikeout rate is down slightly overall, Walker has shown more of a strikeout punch lately, fanning 48 in his last 45 innings.