Walker allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Walker held the Marlins scoreless through five innings before faltering slightly in the sixth, allowing both his runs in that frame. However, the start was overwhelmingly positive, as Walker gave up only one extra-base hit and averaged 95.4 mph with his fastball. Walker threw 87 pitches, meaning he should be ready to work fairly deep into the game again in his next start -- currently projected for Tuesday at home against the Phillies.