Walker allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Walker held the Marlins scoreless through five innings before faltering slightly to allow both of his earned runs in the sixth. However, the start was overwhelmingly positive as he allowed only one extra-base hit and averaged 95.4 mph with his fastball. Walker threw 87 pitches, meaning he should be ready to work fairly deep into the game again in his next start -- currently projected for Tuesday at home against the Phillies.