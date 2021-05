Walker (side) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Friday's game against Atlanta, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Walker has been on the 10-day injured list since May 18 after he exited his last start with side soreness, but he'll return to the active roster after a minimal stay on the IL. The right-hander had posted a 0.53 ERA and 0.53 WHIP in 17 innings across his last three starts.