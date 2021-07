Walker will start Friday against the Pirates after Thursday's game was postponed due to rain, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Walker will simply have his start pushed back a day, but he will draw the same matchup and pitch in a full nine-inning game. He's maintained an excellent 2.44 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 85 innings this season and should have the chance to build on those numbers in an exploitable matchup.