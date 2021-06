Walker will make his next start Friday against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The right-hander previously lined up to take the mound Wednesday in Atlanta after starting in last Friday's twin bill, but he'll instead be pushed back a couple days to receive some extra rest before facing the Mets' cross-town rival. Walker will come out of June having made five starts with a 3.26 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 30.1 innings during the month.