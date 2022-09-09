Walker (finger) will start Sunday's game against Miami, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Walker dealt with a blister on his right index finger following Tuesday's start against the Pirates and was monitored by the Mets' medical staff after having the blister drained Wednesday. However, the issue won't force him to miss any turns through the rotation, as he's on track to start Sunday's series finale. The right-hander has lasted at least five innings in each of his last three starts, posting a 5.28 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 15.1 innings during that time.