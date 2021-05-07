Walker (2-1) allowed one run (zero earned) on one hit while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Walker was near perfect Thursday, allowing just one single to Nolan Arenado in the second inning who eventually scored on a sacrifice fly. Walker retired the last 18 batters he faced. His eight strikeouts matched his season high and it was the first start that he didn't issue a walk. The 28-year old lowered his ERA to 2.38 and WHIP to 1.03 through six appearances. He's done a great job preventing the long ball, allowing just one home run in 34 innings.