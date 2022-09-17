Walker (12-4) earned the win against the Pirates on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking none over 7.1 innings.

Walker tossed 65 of 100 pitches for strikes across 7.1 frames Friday. This was the second win in a row for the veteran righty and his second quality start in a row as well. This has been a solid month for Walker, who has a 3.26 ERA in three starts after pitching to a 6.98 ERA last month. That has left him with a 3.42 ERA on the season to go along with a 1.18 WHIP and 111 strikeouts across 142 innings.