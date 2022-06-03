Walker (3-1) was the losing pitcher Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 5.2 innings.

Walker held Los Angeles scoreless for four frames before yielding his first run in the fifth. The right-hander gave up another run with two outs in the sixth and was subsequently lifted for a reliever. The Mets couldn't get anything going offensively in the contest, resulting in Walker's first loss of the campaign. He's been solid overall this season, allowing three runs or fewer in all but one start. Walker is expected to next take the mound next week in San Diego.