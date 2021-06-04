Walker (4-2) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Padres after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks while fanning two across 5.0 innings.

Walker dropped a decision for the first time since April 20 and didn't have his best stuff, as he had more walks than strikeouts for the first time this season while also tying his season-worst mark in runs allowed. The command issues have been quite a problem for Walker this year, as he owns a 3.8 BB/9 that would rank as the second-worst mark of his career if not improved the rest of the year. He's scheduled to start next week against the Orioles on the road.