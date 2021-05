Walker (side) was seen throwing live batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker left his start on May 17 with soreness in his side, but it appears that the right hander's stint on the injured list could be coming to an end soon. The Mets have yet to announce when Walker could rejoin the rotation, but him taking the hill within the next week doesn't seem out of the question.