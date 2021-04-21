Walker (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and six walks while striking out seven across 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday to the Cubs.

It was a strange outing for Walker, as he required 91 pitches to record 11 outs. However, he punched out seven in that span, generating 19 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes. That portion of his effort was overshadowed by six free passes, with the caveat that Walker rightly took issue with a number of calls and the patient Cubs lineup took a ton of close pitches. Nonetheless, he's now walked 11 batters across 14 innings this season. Because Walker has yet to allow a home run, he's been able to maintain a 3.21 ERA, though that will almost certainly change if he continues to allow so many hitters to reach base. Walker is currently projected to draw his next start Sunday against Washington.