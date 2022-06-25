Walker (6-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings in a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander continues to provide some stability to a battered Mets rotation, posting his third straight quality start with wins in all three. Walker has a 3.26 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 30.1 innings over five outings in June, but it's his season-long success at keeping the ball in the park that's been his greatest asset -- his 0.41 HR/9 would be by far a career-best mark, and he's only been taken deep in two of 12 starts so far in 2022.