Walker wasn't included on the Mets' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Friday, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

The veteran right-hander made his final start of the regular season during Tuesday's twin bill and delivered 4.1 scoreless frames, but he won't be needed during the series versus San Diego, which will be at most three games. Walker could factor into the Mets' rotation should the team advance to the NLDS, but for now Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom (blister) and Chris Bassitt line up as the starting pitchers.