Skubal agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It was recently reported that the Mets had offered Skubal a nine-year deal worth nearly $400 million, and the organization apparently upped their offer over the past couple days. The total dollars are the most ever for a pitcher, as is the $50 million AAV. The two-time Cy Young Award winner split the 2026 campaign between the Tigers and Dodgers, finishing the regular season with a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 186:27 K:BB across 158.2 innings. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Skubal's deal no opt-outs and features full no-trade protection, positioning him to be in Queens through the 2035 campaign.