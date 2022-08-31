The Mets selected Gore's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Gore inked a minor-league deal with the Mets in early June and will join the big-league club for the stretch run. The speedy outfielder hasn't seen game action in the regular season since 2019, but he could be a solid defensive and baserunning option off the bench for New York's playoff push.
