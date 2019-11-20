Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Added to 40-man roster
Szapucki's (arm) contract was purchased from Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This move protects the southpaw from the Rule 5 draft. He was scratched from the Arizona Fall League roster after ending the year on the 7-day injured list. The team has not provided an official injury, just saying that Szapucki was going to rest his arm for a while. While his season ended on a slightly ominous note, it had been a successful first year back from Tommy John surgery from a performance standpoint. He will likely open back at Double-A and should spend most of the year at Triple-A.
