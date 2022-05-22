The Mets are "leaning heavily" toward recalling Szapucki from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Due to a doubleheader this past weekend in Colorado, the Mets will need to break a sixth starter into the rotation Wednesday, and Szapucki looks like the leading option to make a spot start. Arm injuries have slowed Szapucki's progression through the Mets' farm system since he was drafted in 2015, but he's been healthy and effective at Triple-A this season, submitting a 2.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP while striking out 30 in 22 innings. If Szapucki does in fact get the call to start Wednesday, he'll most likely be sent back to Syracuse following the outing, but he could make a case to stick around as a back-end member of the rotation over Trevor Williams or David Peterson if he fares better than anticipated in what would be only his second MLB appearance.