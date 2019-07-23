Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Fans nine at High-A
Szapucki gave up four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out nine for High-A St. Lucie on Monday.
The nine strikeouts were a season high for the southpaw. Szapucki has looked sharp since a promotion to the Florida State League, posting a 2.03 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 13.1 innings over four outings, but the Mets continue to keep a tight rein on his workload in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Getting stretched out at Low-A•
-
Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Ready to make up for lost time•
-
Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Out for season following Tommy John surgery•
-
Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Fans 10 at Low-A on Sunday•
-
Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Makes season debut Sunday•
-
Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Dealing with shoulder impingement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal