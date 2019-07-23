Szapucki gave up four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out nine for High-A St. Lucie on Monday.

The nine strikeouts were a season high for the southpaw. Szapucki has looked sharp since a promotion to the Florida State League, posting a 2.03 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 13.1 innings over four outings, but the Mets continue to keep a tight rein on his workload in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.