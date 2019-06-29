Szapucki tossed four scoreless, no-hit innings for Low-A Columbia on Friday, walking one and striking out four.

While the performance itself was noteworthy, Szapucki also set new season highs by lasting four innings and 50 pitches. The Mets have been taking it very easy on the 23-year-old southpaw after he missed all of 2018 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but given his age plus a 2.08 ERA and 26:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings for Columbia, he seems ready to face stiffer competition.