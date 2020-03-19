Play

Szapucki reported to camp healthy this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He was scratched from the Arizona Fall League roster in order to give his arm some rest, but if he was injured at all, the time off allowed him to get right. Szapucki was added to the 40-man roster after returning from Tommy John surgery last year to make 11 appearances at Low-A, nine appearances at High-A and one start at Double-A. He figures to return to Double-A whenever the minor-league season gets underway and could reach the majors in 2021.

More News
Our Latest Stories