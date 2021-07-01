Szapucki made his MLB debut out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 20-2 loss to Atlanta, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

New York was already trailing by eight runs when Szapucki was summoned from the bullpen in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the 25-year-old did little to clot the bleeding. Szapucki threw only 42 of his 82 pitches for strikes, and he was hit hard when he found the zone, giving up two home runs and two doubles. The Mets could have an opening in the rotation Monday against Milwaukee after Wednesday's starter, David Peterson, exited early with side soreness, but Szapucki may have disqualified himself from spot-start consideration after his ugly showing in Atlanta.